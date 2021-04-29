Nacogdoches police sgt. back to work following cancer battle

“Many of you already know that Sgt. Terry Singleton and his wife, Donnan, have both been courageously battling cancer at the same time. We are thrilled to announce that Sgt. Singleton is back on his shift doing administrative work and his wife is doing better also,” the post said. “Terry is feeling well and happy to be back at work. Terry advised he’s very appreciative to the city for allowing him to come back on light duty and he’s anticipating being able to come back to full duty soon.”