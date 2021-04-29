Nacogdoches ISD in early planning stages to offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccines to high school students

“I want to make sure every staff member at Nacogdoches ISD has had an opportunity to say, ‘yes or no,’” Trujillo said. “I don’t want anyone to say, ‘well, I haven’t had an opportunity or been approached about the vaccine.’ I want to make sure every staff member has had that opportunity to say, ‘yes or no,’ and then we move into the transition of what they look like for our students that are 16 years of age or older.”