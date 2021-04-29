Miss Juneteenth Pageant and Gala invites contestants from across Texas to compete

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gloria Washington, the executive director of the Texas African American Museum joined East Texas Now sharing information about the museum’s fundraiser, the Miss Juneteenth Pageant and Gala.
Dr. Laramie Jackson, the chairman of this event, came up with the idea to celebrate and commemorate the day slaves were declared free in the US.
Contestants’ categories begin with Mini Miss ages 6-11 but there is no maximum age limit for competitors. Jackson said right now the greatest number of contestants are in the 30 and above category.
Each queen will be featured in the Juneteenth parade, to register email TAAMqueens@gmail.com. The deadline to enter is May 3.
The pageant will be held Friday, June 18, 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Hope Bible Church in Tyler.
