Longview man held on $100K bond following alleged hostage situation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect from Wednesday’s hostage situation has been arraigned.
Jacob Long was charged with assault and deadly conduct and discharging a firearm, and is being held on $100,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.
Around 9:40 Wednesday morning, Gregg County deputies were called to a house north of Judson on Lonesome Pine Road. Deputies initially responded to a welfare check.
“Dispatch received another call which upgraded this to an emergency situation. Initially it was a possible hostage situation. Our deputy arrived on scene quickly,” said Gregg Co. PIO Josh Tubb.
Several patrol units and other officers rushed to the scene, but the suspect had already fled. He turned himself in on April 28, according to police.
A woman and two children were found at the home safe, Tubb said.
