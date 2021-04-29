Longview Main Street selling prints for downtown improvement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 150th anniversary celebrations are underway the City of Longview.
Last year, COVID-19 put a damper on planned celebrations, so now they’re making up for it. Artist Jason Butler is responsible for a cool print honoring the city. There are only about 30 available.
To purchase a print you can go to Longview Main Street Facebook page, or the City of Longview’s website. All proceeds go to 100 Acres Heritage, which will be used for downtown improvement.
