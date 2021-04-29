Grace Community senior signs with Oklahoma Christian University swim program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community senior Talia Thompson signed her letter of intent to attend Oklahoma Christian University. A day she’s waited on for a while and says the wait was worth it.
“I’ve been waiting for about two years to get an offer from the college and getting the offer from OC was an absolute dream. It was a division II college that had the academic program that I wanted along with incredible coaches”.
It’s not always easy making the transition to a new school, but the talented swimmer, took to her new school like a fish to water.
“I know sometimes when athletes transfer because you transferred here, they kind of lose their groove their step a little bit, a did you maintain your groove and your momentum? I maintained a lot of my momentum moving from Bermuda to Texas was a giant change. But moving to Grace with such incredible teachers and coaches made the transition super easy.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.