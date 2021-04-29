Fatal wreck involving pedestrian slows traffic on Hwy 155 north of Winona

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in an auto-pedestrian wreck in northern Smith County early Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. on State Highway 155 north of County Road 351, north of Winona.
Highway Patrol officials have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash, but no other details have been released at this time.
Traffic is temporarily shut down while troopers investigate the cause of the wreck.
Motorists traveling between Big Sandy and Winona should take Highway 80 to Farm-to-Market Road 14 as an alternate route into Tyler or to Interstate 20.
