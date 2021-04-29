East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds and more rain are forecast than earlier thought. As the cold front moves through today, it will stall over the NW Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, then back up into East Texas on Sunday Morning as a warm front keeping chances for showers and isolated thundershowers in the forecast. We are now expecting showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop over East Texas later today and continue into the early morning hours. For the northern sections of East Texas, they should taper off near sunrise, but for Deep East Texas it may take a few hours before they end. Only a few showers possible Friday afternoon through the overnight hours, then a slight increase on Saturday will likely occur. As the warm front moves northward into ETX on Sunday morning, chances for showers and isolated thundershowers will increase, especially during the morning hours. A few showers will remain on Sunday afternoon. A few showers are again possible on Monday night and Tuesday as another cold front passes through. A few stronger storms are possible during the day on Tuesday before ending late PM hours. Wednesday and Thursday look to be pretty nice days.