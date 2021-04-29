East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices steady to lower this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The lighter end averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended from $6 to $8 lower.
Meanwhile the heavier classes felt pressure and ended $4 to $6 softer, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls trended mostly steady with last week. The market report says even though the beef demand remains strong, feeder buyers are aware of corn reaching an all time high and skyrocketing the cost of grain.
This along with the ever increasing drought in the grazing regions continues to pause any optimism of currently pushing feeder prices higher.
