Clarendon man asks judge to marry himself and assault victim during sentencing

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - A Clarendon man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for an enhanced charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials said 37-year-old Brenton Arthur Campbell was sentenced on Friday for an assault involving a knife that occurred on December 30, 2020.
Campbell was initially placed on five years probation for the assault charge on March 4.
Almost two weeks later, the state filed a motion to revoke his probation on the grounds that Campbell violated terms of the probation.
Campbell admitted to the court that he violated the terms, which included violation of a protective order against the victim, during the hearing on Friday.
Witness testimony claimed Campbell was told multiple times to have no contact with the victim.
According to testimony, Sheriff Butch Blackburn received information that Campbell was back with the victim.
During the punishment phase of his hearing, Campbell pleaded to the court asking the judge to marry himself and the victim.
Additionally, court documents state Campbell testified that the victim was the reason for his increased use of methamphetamine.
Campbell was also found to already be married to a woman in the area.
After hearing the evidence, Judge Stuart Messer sentenced Campbell to 55 years.
Under current law, Campbell is required to serve at least 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. This is because his crime involved the use of a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.