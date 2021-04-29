Bullard woman killed in crash on Highway 110 south of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday afternoon Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a 2-vehicle wreck that took the life of a Bullard woman.
According to a preliminary report from the department at around 5:32 p.m. yesterday, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 110 South at Meador Cemetery Road just south of the Tyler City limits in Smith County. The report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord was stopped on Meador Cemetery Road attempting to enter Highway 110 South. At the same time, the driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on Highway 110 South.
According to the report the driver of the Honda failed to yield the right of way when entering highway 110 South and was struck by the Volkswagen.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Violet Louise Wright, 59, of Bullard. Wright was transported to UT Health – Tyler where she was later pronounced by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary.
The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Jessica Karen King, 20, of Lindale. King was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
