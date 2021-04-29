Better East Texas: Experience needed to govern effectively

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like it is political decision time with several high-profile personalities discussing and even committing to run for political office.
In California, Caitlin Jenner, the former Bruce Jenner, has announced she is running for governor as a Republican.
In Texas, actor and former East Texan, Matthew McConoughey has discussed running against current Gov. Gregg Abbott in 2022. McConoughey has been very visible on several political fronts and actually beat Abbott in a recent poll of likely voters.
But the governor of Texas and to some degree California, as well, are more than just figurehead positions. No matter your political party, governors play vital roles in the administration of our states. We have certainly seen that recently in Texas with actions dealing with natural disasters, the pandemic and other needs requiring leadership from the state’s top office. Certainly, we have seen loads of officeholders that were effective coming from the entertainment industry and other professions, but the most effective ones took the time to learn the processes that are required to be impactful in public office.
While it is not a requirement, knowledge certainly can make the difference between effective leadership and empty promises due to ignorance of the reality of the political process. So, if these folks are serious about wanting to lead their states, they need to use this short period of time and get up to speed on how our governments work. If not, we may all pay the price for ineffective or ill-prepared representatives.
