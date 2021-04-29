Better East Texas: Experience needed to govern effectively

But the governor of Texas and to some degree California, as well, are more than just figurehead positions. No matter your political party, governors play vital roles in the administration of our states. We have certainly seen that recently in Texas with actions dealing with natural disasters, the pandemic and other needs requiring leadership from the state’s top office. Certainly, we have seen loads of officeholders that were effective coming from the entertainment industry and other professions, but the most effective ones took the time to learn the processes that are required to be impactful in public office.