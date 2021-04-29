Alligator, cow delay Houston traffic, turn commute into zoo

HOUSTON (AP) - Some days, Houston area traffic can be a nightmare. Other days, it can be a zoo, literally.
A cow and an alligator caused traffic delays on Wednesday during separate incidents in which the animals took themselves for a spin on Houston area roadways. A wayward cow stopped traffic along Interstate 10 in east Houston at around 8 a.m.
The livestock unit of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was able to corral the cow and reunite it with its owner. A few hours later, a not fast but furious alligator parked itself on a busy bridge near the Houston suburb of Baytown.
Officials were able to secure the alligator and take it to a nearby waterway, where it was released.
