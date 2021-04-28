Suspect turns himself in following possible hostage situation in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a manhunt has turned himself in to Gregg County authorities.
According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office PIO Josh Tubb, the suspect told authorities media coverage had an impact on him turning himself in.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Deputies responded to a welfare check around 9:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road Wednesday, but the suspect left the area before they arrived.
A woman and two children were found at the home safe, though the woman has minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office will put out a description on the suspect and vehicle shortly.
