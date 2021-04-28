Son gets 10 years in prison for helping dad evade arrest

Federal agents arrested Yaser Said in Justin, a small city 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Fort Worth. Authorities wanted him for the slayings of his daughters, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18. His trial is set to begin May 5. Said’s son and brother were accused of conspiring to harbor his father in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.