SFA basketball lands transfer from Texas A&M

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( SFA Athletics) - SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller announced on Wednesday the addition of big man Jonathan Aku, a transfer from Texas A&M. Aku, a 6-10 forward who hails from Kaduna, Nigeria, played in 48 games across two seasons for the Aggies.
“Jonathan adds another very important part of our team we were looking for as we move to the WAC”, said Keller. “He should have an easier transition than most because of the high level of teaching he has received his past two years. Jonathan has a very physical presence about him and plays with fantastic agility and athleticism. Wade Mason and I have watched him play for many years and we believe with his skill set it is a truly tremendous fit in our SFA system.”
A reclassified senior to the class of 2019, Aku was ranked No. 16 in the state of Texas by 247Sports Composite, and a four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN. He received offers from Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Tulsa out of high school in addition to Texas A&M.
Aku played in 18 games for the Aggies in 2020-21, posting game highs of six points and eight rebounds while averaging 14.3 points per game. He led Texas A&M with seven blocks on the season.