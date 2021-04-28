Police: Teen found dead in driveway across from Lufkin church

Investigators asking for tips about late-night shooting

Police: Teen found dead in driveway across from Lufkin church
Lufkin police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in a driveway Tuesday night. (Source: Lufkin Police Dept.)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Lane Luckie | April 28, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:38 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in a driveway Tuesday night.

Around 11:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of three gunshots from an abandoned home on Treadwell Avenue, before a vehicle took off toward Williams Street at a high rate of speed.

According to a news release, a caller flagged down officers and directed them to a driveway near the intersection of Culverhouse Street and Rowe Avenue, across from Collins Chapel CME Church.

A teenager's body was found near the intersection of Culverhouse Street and Rowe Avenue in Lufkin.
A teenager's body was found near the intersection of Culverhouse Street and Rowe Avenue in Lufkin. (Source: KTRE staff)

A Lufkin Police spokesperson said the unidentified male had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was expected to be released later on Wednesday.

Information about possible suspects was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).

Lufkin Police Department personnel place evidence markers on the ground before taking photographs of the scene.
Lufkin Police Department personnel place evidence markers on the ground before taking photographs of the scene. (Source: Lufkin Police Dept.)
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal shooting.
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal shooting. (Source: Lufkin Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.