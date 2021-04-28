East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Tornado Watch is in effect for the NW sections of East Texas until 2 AM. Showers and isolated thunderstorms have begun to form/move into portions of East Texas this evening and will spread East and Southeastward through East Texas overnight and throughout the day on Thursday. A few storms may be strong to severe, so we will be watching them closely for you. Once the front moves through, mid-afternoon hours, the intensity of the rain/storms will diminish through the evening hours. Only a few showers possible on Friday/Saturday. Rainfall totals of 2.00 to 4.00 inches are possible over Northern Counties and 1.00 to 2.00 inches elsewhere. Flash Flood Watches are in effect until 1:00 PM on Thursday for Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Franklin, and Titus Counties. A change in the forecast for Sunday as chances for showers and maybe a thundershower are possible bringing in more rain to our area. Another Front on Wednesday of next will do the same.