Man accused of pushing child in shower; possibly linked to Smith County missing case

According to a Smith County arrest warrant obtained by KLTV, Weldon Nash Miller, 24, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with Injury To Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent To Cause Bodily Injury. The warrant alleges that Miller, on or about April 6, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily to a child who was 14 years of age or younger by pushing their head against the shower wall, causing an injury to the child’s mouth. According to the child’s testimony as related in the warrant, the child claims Miller pushed his head against the shower wall “because I put toilet paper in the bathtub with me.”