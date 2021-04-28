Man accused in Newton County ATM theft arraigned, alleged partner still at large

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Billy DeWayne Adams, accused of helping steal an ATM, was arraigned and charged Wednesday.
Adams, 38, is charged with Theft of Property < $300,000 with a bond amount set at $75,000. He is currently in custody in the Newton County Jail and is one of two suspects authorities believe are responsible for stealing an ATM at Sabine State Bank on Highway 63 in Burkeville on Monday.
Authorities say second suspect is still outstanding and is believed to be a white male, about 5′9″ in height, weighing about 200 lbs. The outstanding suspect also is believed to be the person responsible for the theft of a gray 2017 Ford pickup with a Louisiana license plate, tag C0549061. This truck was stolen in the immediate area where the suspects were last seen fleeing into the woods on Highway 692.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636 or (409) 379-3637.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.