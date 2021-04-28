Longview Police seek help identifying man who robbed Dollar General store

Longview Police are asking for help in identifying this person who they say robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint last week. (Source: Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 1:29 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery.

On April 19th, police say an individual displayed a handgun while demanding money from the clerk at the Dollar General at 1003 N. Eastman Rd. The suspect is believed to be a light-skinned black male or a Hispanic male. No identifying features were obtained from the video.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

