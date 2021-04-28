Longview man pleads to 2 life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child

The victim was interviewed at the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and a SANE exam was completed. The victim stated the offenses happened many, many times over a period of years. During additional interviews, at the request of The Longview Police Department, The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), and the DA’s office, it was discovered that Stout had sexually assaulted other children, as well; some in Gregg County, and some in Harrison County.