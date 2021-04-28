Longview man pleads to 2 life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested in July 2020 for aggravated sexual assault of a child has been sentenced.
Topher Stout has pleaded to two life sentences. The crimes happened in 2017 according to judicial records.
On July 16, 2020, Longview Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived on scene, a witness told them they had personally seen Stout engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 14 years.
Stout ran from the home after police were contacted, but was later apprehended and arrested for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
The victim was interviewed at the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and a SANE exam was completed. The victim stated the offenses happened many, many times over a period of years. During additional interviews, at the request of The Longview Police Department, The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), and the DA’s office, it was discovered that Stout had sexually assaulted other children, as well; some in Gregg County, and some in Harrison County.
First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said, “The victim’s family and I visited multiple times and in lieu of the victims having to testify, we all agreed this was the best disposition. We are pleased with the plea, and hope that the victims can continue their healing with the criminal side closed.”
Hood added that the sentences bring closure for the victims.
“These cases are always difficult because you can’t undo the damage that has already been done, but you can seek accountability and justice. We are thankful these victims will not have to be scared or hurt anymore by Topher Stout.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.