Longview ISD to host job fair with ‘flair’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy G. Butler was joined by Longview ISD human relations director, Shalona McCray, and multimedia director, Elizabeth Ross, speaking about their upcoming job fair.
McCray called the CareerFest a “job fair with a little more flair”.
Longview ISD is seeking instructors, bilingual instructors, instructional aids, bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria workers.
Both directors regard the district as innovative with programs including Montessori, International Baccalaureate, STEAM, career technology, beekeeping, cosmetology, gaming, and nursing.
CareerFest will be held Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, 400 N Eastman Rd, Longview.
Ross said the job fair will provide a ‘kidzone’ for applicants needing childcare.
