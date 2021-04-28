Jacksonville ISD board chooses Brad Stewart as lone finalist for superintendent position

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees has chosen a lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools.
Brad Stewart, who has served as interim superintendent since February, was chosen by a vote of 7-0 as lone finalist on Wednesday night, after the board returned from executive session.
Dr. Chad Kelly submitted his resignation to the board in February, and the board voted to accept his resignation. Effective immediately, Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations Brad Stewart was asked to serve as interim superintendent.
Jacksonville ISD released the following statement shortly after the meeting:
Jacksonville ISD’s Board of Trustees announced during a special called meeting Wednesday evening that Mr. Brad Stewart, a 1987 graduate of JHS and a longtime JISD teacher, principal, administrator and current Acting/Interim Superintendent, has been named lone finalist for the position of Jacksonville ISD Superintendent of Schools.
“The JISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce the selection of Brad Stewart as our lone finalist,” said Randy McCown, JISD Board President. “With his qualifications and experience, as well as his extensive knowledge of JISD, he is the ideal candidate for Jacksonville ISD. We are excited about him leading the district and believe the best is yet to come for us. Brad has for many years demonstrated extraordinary leadership as an Associate Superintendent, and we have total confidence in his vision and focus on the future of Jacksonville ISD.”
Mr. Stewart is a proud JHS Class of 1987 alumnus, and began his teaching career with Jacksonville ISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher. He transitioned quickly into a leadership role and was named Assistant Principal for Joe Wright Elementary in 2003 before being appointed Principal in 2006.
Brad then moved to District Administration as Director of Human Resources in 2013. He was named Assistant Superintendent of Personnel in 2014, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Personnel in 2015, and since 2016 has served as Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations.
“It is both humbling and an extreme honor to be named as the lone finalist for the superintendent position as we continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD. I very much look forward to working with our spectacular team of professionals dedicated to ensuring that JISD is a thriving, successful district for all students and staff”, states Mr. Stewart.
Stewart graduated from UT-Tyler with a Bachelor of Science degree, completed a Masters of Education at SFA, where he also received his Superintendent certification. Brad’s wife, Tina, and three daughters, Kristen, Kayla Beth, and Karleigh are all JHS alumni.
The interview and selection process of a Superintendent of Schools in Texas requires the name of a lone finalist must be made public — “at least 21 days before the date of the meeting at which a final action or vote is to be taken on the employment of the person” — as required by the Texas Public Information Act, Government Code Section 552.126.
