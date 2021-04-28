Jacksonville ISD board chooses Brad Stewart as lone finalist for superintendent position

“The JISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce the selection of Brad Stewart as our lone finalist,” said Randy McCown, JISD Board President. “With his qualifications and experience, as well as his extensive knowledge of JISD, he is the ideal candidate for Jacksonville ISD. We are excited about him leading the district and believe the best is yet to come for us. Brad has for many years demonstrated extraordinary leadership as an Associate Superintendent, and we have total confidence in his vision and focus on the future of Jacksonville ISD.”