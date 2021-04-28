East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin moving into the far NW sections of East Texas late this evening, around 10 PM, and then spread East and Southeastward through East Texas overnight and throughout the day on Thursday. A few storms may be strong to severe, so we will be watching them closely for you. Once the front moves through, mid-afternoon hours, the intensity of the rain/storms will diminish through the evening hours. Only a few showers possible on Friday/Saturday. Rainfall totals of 2.00 to 4.00 inches are possible over Northern Counties and 1.00 to 2.00 inches elsewhere. Flash Flood Watches are in effect until 1:00 PM on Thursday for Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Franklin, and Titus Counties. A change in the forecast for Sunday as chances for showers and maybe a thundershower are possible bringing in more rain to our area. Another Front on Wednesday of next will do the same.