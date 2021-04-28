East Texas Oil Museum exhibit showcases life of baseball player Mickey Mantle

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Baseball season is in full swing and what better what to celebrate baseball than with an exhibit on the Commerce Comet.
Mickey Mantle: Baseball Hero in Black and White is on display at the East Texas Oil Museum on the campus of Kilgore College. The display chronicles the life of Mantle during his playing years with the New York Yankees as well as his personal life from 1951-1968. The photos in black and white tell the story of his time with teammates and fellow MLB players as well as his personal life with his family.
“Just the human element. Yes, he was a phenomonal sports athlete but he was also a person. There are images there with his wife. There are images there of him in his down time. That really strikes too is athletes, a lot of time, we see them as professional athletes but we forget that they are humans. This exhibit brings that human element forward as well.” said Olivia Moore, Manager at the East Texas Oil Museum.
The exhibit is from the Oklahoma Historical Society. It will be on display through June 19th. Operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am -5pm. Per Kilgore College policy, CDC guidelines will be in place.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.