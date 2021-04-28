East Texas Crisis Center hosts ‘Denim Day,’ bringing awareness to sexual violence

“I think it’s really important to have people out here because it shows that we’re supporting the East Texas Crisis Center and anybody that is a survivor. It’s really important that they know we’re here to listen to their stories,” Luna said. “I’m seeing a lot of bilingual ones, I remember last semester at the candlelight vigil I saw a lot of Spanish ones and that really hit me because I was like, dang, it affects a lot of other people, too.”