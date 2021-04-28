As Austin voters weigh camping ban proposition, Texas lawmakers consider bills to prohibit homeless encampments statewide

“All SB 987 does is impose possible jail and fines for those without homes. At best, it will force those without shelter to hide, and that’s even less safe,” Adler said in a written statement. “This bill, like Proposition B, offers no help and no solution. We can’t go back to the failed policies of the past that we know don’t work, like threatening jail and fines to make people move — when there’s nowhere for those people to move to.”