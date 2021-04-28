Advice from Tyler attorney on dealing with delayed insurance coverage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than two months later and Texans are still in the process of repairing damage from February’s winter storm.
East Texas law firm Roberts & Roberts represents clients in insurance claim cases. Attorney Randy Roberts says his practice is seeing more people suing their insurance companies for delays on property damage claims that originated from the winter storm and other recent severe weather as well.
According to Roberts, they are most frequently seeing claims where water damage wasn’t dealt with .
The best advice he gives people is to use their homeowners insurance contract to learn what they can expect and demand. Then, submit their claim quickly and well-documented to the insurance company.
“In Texas we have a statute called the Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act,” he said. “It requires the insurance company, once they receive a well documented claim, to either accept or reject that claim within 45 days.”
If the insurance company rejects it they have to say why in writing, but if it’s accepted, they’re required to pay a claim within five more days.
Roberts said if you do end up pursuing your claims through a lawyer you can also collect your attorney fees under the same act.
