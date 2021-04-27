Watch: East Texas Giving Day set to raise well over $1 million for local charities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s East Texas Giving Day, an annual event which emphasizes the financial needs of various local nonprofit charitable organizations. Locals are encouraged to take part in this online event so that 258 various organizations can receive a boost in their financial support. East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Kyle Penney, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation, about how East Texans can participate in this event and how it serves hundreds of organizations.