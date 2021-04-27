Tyler sex offender gets 60 years for watching child porn with boyfriend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man indicted on multiple charges related to child pornography was sentenced to more than half a century in prison.
Wesley Wayne Brogan, 46, of Tyler, was indicted in December 2020 on four counts, including one count of failure to register as a sex offender, one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of child pornography with intent to distribute. Brogan, along with his boyfriend, Justin A. Jackson, 35, of Tyler, were arrested in August.
Brogan received 10 years for the first charge, 20 years for the second and 60 years each for the third and fourth charges. Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. granted Brogan time served and noted that the sentences would be served concurrently.
Jackson plead guilty on April 5 to his single charge of possession of child pornography and received eight years of prison time.
According to an arrest affidavit, in 2020, Tyler police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography files being uploaded to Brogan’s phone.
Police interviewed Brogan on Aug. 21, 2020. According to the affidavit, Brogan admitted to being registered as a sex offender in Oklahoma and that he did not alert authorities of his move to Texas.
The affidavit also states Brogan admitted to watching child pornography and to watching it with his live-in boyfriend, Jackson.
