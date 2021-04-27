Texas man dies after being severely stung in bee attack

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Breckenridge resident died as a result of cardiac arrest after the individual was stung multiple times by aggressive bees Monday afternoon. A woman at the scene was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to a Facebook post, the Breckenridge Fire Department was dispatched out to a home in the 200 block of Water District Road about a bee attack. Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS personnel were sent to that location as well.
As soon as the firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met by “very aggressive bee activity.”
The dispatch for the EMS service told the firefighters that one person had been severely stung and had gone into cardiac arrest.
Firefighters and EMS personnel entered the home through a swarm of bees. One of the firefighters removed his or her protective gear and dressed the woman in it, and another firefighter let her outside to the fire chief’s truck. She was taken to a friend’s house.
“AMR did everything they could to make this a positive outcome, but multiple issues turned this into a tragedy with one person not surviving the attack,” the Facebook post stated “Second patient that had been removed from the scene was transported to the hospital for treatment.”
After all the patients were taken from the scene, SCSO deputies went door to door and told neighbors to not use outside noise-making equipment until the bees could hive back up and calm down.
A local beekeeper offered his services and specialized equipment. He and one of the firefighters were able to remove the massive beehive hand tools and foam, the Facebook post stated.
“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this traumatic and sad day,” Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney said in the Facebook post. “First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack and remained professional through the event.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.