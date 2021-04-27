Rep. Hefner’s bill to protect historical monuments passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House committee has approved an East Texas legislator’s bill which would protect historical monuments.
The Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism voted in favor of HB 2713 in a 5-4 vote.
Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) said he filed the bill so that monuments, whether they represent a good or bad part of history, will be protected. It also applies to named bridges, plaques and other monuments.
The bill now goes to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.