Polling locations and races for May 1 municipal, school elections

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Registered voters may vote in their county May 1 at the following locations.
Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at ANY location listed below 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
May 1, 2021 Voting Location Map - Smith County
Tyler Locations
- Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Dr
- Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park, 574 W Cumberland Rd
- Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St
- The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson
- StJones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy
- Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Rd
- St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy
- St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767
- TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St
Dayspring UMC in Tyler polling location relocated to Faulkner Police Station in Tyler as an Election Day site only.
- Bullard Location Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St
- Hideaway Location Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Ln
- Lindale Location Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St
- Troup Location Cameron-J Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St
Election Day, Gregg County locations 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. listed below
- City of Gladewater, Gladewater City Hall, 519 E Broadway Ave
- City of Kilgore, Kilgore City Hall, 815 N Kilgore St
- City of Easton, Easton Community Center, 116 Starling, Longview
- City of Longview & Pine Tree ISD Joint Election, Stamper Resource, Center502 S Center St, Longview
- City of Longview & Pine Tree ISD Joint Election, Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd., Longview
- Longview ISD, Forest Park Middle School – Library, 1644 N Eastman Rd, Longview
Election Day, Nacogdoches County locations 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. listed below
Look on your voter registration for Single District or Ward assignment
- City of Nacogdoches Northeast Ward and Northwest Ward Council Members Election - Courthouse Annex – 203 W. Main St. – Room #113 – Nacogdoches
- Nacogdoches Independent School District School Board Election Single Member District V- Courthouse Annex – 203 W. Main St. – Room #113 – Nacogdoches
- Garrison Independent School District School Board and Bond Elections - Garrison City Hall – 330 South B. Ave. – Garrison
- Chireno Independent School District School Board Election - Election Day Voting will be conducted at the Chireno Community Center - 715 Main St. - Chireno
Election Day, Angelina County locations 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. listed below
Look on your voter registration card for Ward or Box assignment
City of Lufkin Election:
- Ward 1 Lufkin City Hall, 300 East Shephard Avenue, Lufkin
- Ward 2 Brandon Elementary School, 1612 Sayers Street, Lufkin
- Ward 3 Lufkin ISD Middle School, 900 East Denman Avenue, Lufkin
- Ward 4 Slack Elementary School, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin
- Ward 5 Trout Elementary School, 1014 Allendale Drive, Lufkin
- Ward 6 Kurth Memorial Library, 706 South Raguet Street, Lufkin
City of Diboll Election:
- Diboll City Hall Chambers, 400 Kenley St., Diboll
City of Zavalla / Zavalla ISD Election:
- Old Zavalla City Hall, 838 East Main Street, Zavalla
Central ISD Election:
- Central ISD Administration Building, 7622 US Hwy 69 N., Pollok
Hudson ISD Election:
- Hudson ISD Administration Building, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Huntington ISD Election
- Huntington ISD Administration Building (Board Room), 908 N Main Street, Huntington
Lufkin ISD Election
- Box 1 - Lufkin ISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square, Lufkin
- Box 2 - Brandon Elementary School, 1612 Sayers Street, Lufkin
- Box 3 - Slack Elementary School, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin
Four Way Water District Election
- Four Way Special Utility District, 411 N Main Street, Huntington
The Office of the Texas Secretary of State recommends following DSHS COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing.
Voters may use one of seven (7) forms of photo ID, listed below
Note: IDs may be expired up to four years. Persons 70 years of age or older may use an expired ID. ID address does not have to match the voter registration address
- Texas Driver license
- Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC)
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
- US military identification card containing the person’s photograph
- US citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
- US passport (book or card)
Registered voters without photo ID, who cannot reasonably obtain one, may sign a form and present the original or a copy of one of the following documents with the voter’s name and address to vote a regular ballot:
- Voter registration card
- Certified birth certificate
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- Any other government document such as an out-of-state driver’s license or expired Texas driver’s license.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.