Police investigating 2nd incident of shots fired in Tyler neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating the second shooting in less than a week at the 600 block of N. Englewood Ave. in Tyler.
Early Tuesday morning a person walked outside their home and saw a car driving by without the headlights on, shots were fired from the car, and the resident returned fire, according to Andy Erbaugh.
Tyler police found shell casings in the roadway and the yard, and the victim was hit with bullet fragments or shrapnel from the shooting.
This is the second shooting of this nature, at this address, the first shooting was April 22, less than a week ago, according to Erbaugh.
No arrests were made.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.