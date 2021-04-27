‘Picture appears brighter’ concerning COVID-19 cases for Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NetHealth CEO George Roberts provided a COVID-19 update 13 1/2 months after his first briefing on Friday, March 13, 2020 announcing the first known three cases in Smith County.
Roberts was optimistic explaining the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, access to vaccines has “dramatically improved”, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is significantly lower.
Roberts also reminded the court of the 293 deaths in Smith County last year and urged people to remain cautious.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha explained the trends in vaccines, saying the CDC has recommended the vaccine for pregnant women, and that adolescents ages 12 to 15 years could be approved mid-May for the Pfizer vaccine.
