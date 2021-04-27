Pack down Nac 3-2 to close out time at Morris Frank Park

“We got Colby DeJesus on base with two outs and tied at 2,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “Sam took a pitch so we stole the base to get into scoring position. If he gets thrown out no big deal because Flores would lead off. When he stole the base, the ball got away so we got to third base. That was just a gamble because Sam leading off in extra innings would be a good thing. Sam got the barrel on the ball with a 2-0 count so it all worked out.”