East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies with a few light showers will remain in the forecast through much of the day on Wednesday before isolated thunderstorms move into the area. Looks like the far northern sections of East Texas could see a few isolated storms late Wednesday evening, into the overnight hours, then as the cold front approaches and moves through on Thursday, the chances for isolated storms across much of East Texas will occur. Once again, as was the case yesterday, the severity of the storms appears to be below our First Alert Weather Day criteria so we, once again, have placed Thursday as HIGH (RED) for Thursday, especially through the mid-afternoon hours. The storms will move from West to East, or a more Northwest to Southeast, through the area during the day on Thursday. By late afternoon/early evening hours, the rain should move through all of East Texas leaving us with several partly cloudy days. Just a few showers are possible on Friday, but those chances are only 20% at this time. Rainfall totals could reach 2″ or more over the NW sections of East Texas with 1.25″ being average through central areas (Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville) and totals being less than .50″ for most of Deep East Texas. Of course, if you get a stronger storm, your totals may be higher. By early next week, high temperatures should rebound into the middle 80s with lows recovering into the lower 60s. Please remain Weather Alert on Thursday as a few of these storms could be strong. Have a great night.