The Mountain in Canton still operating fully after fire in February

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A popular shopping venue in Canton is approaching its third weekend at First Monday Trade Days since a building caught fire in February.
One of the buildings at The Mountain caught on fire, killing two people. According to Old Mill Marketplace Complex Ownership Group member Leslie Rives, there has been confusion from the general public about the status of the venue.
“We are constantly trying to let people know that we are still here,” said Rives.
She says there has been misinformation on social media that a big part of The Mountain burned down in the fire. She believes a part of that is due to a bigger fire back in 2015 that burned down many structures.
“Anytime there is the word fire and it’s associated with The Mountain, everybody thinks it’s a huge one. This one was not that big; it was just more tragic because people died,” said Rives.
The fire that occurred in February didn’t damage other structures nor did it hit any buildings in which goods are sold, leaving a lot of options for visitors to still come and shop at.
“We still have lots of retail, restaurants, entertainment, lodging available,” said Rives.
