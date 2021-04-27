May 1 polling station at Dayspring UMC in Tyler relocated

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents who would otherwise use Dayspring United Methodist Church as their polling location for the upcoming May 1 election will now need to cast their votes at Faulkner Police Station.
This site will be for election day only. Apparently, the church had booked a wedding for the same day. Faulkner Police Station is located at 574 W Cumberland Road, a short distance from Dayspring United Methodist Church.
The May 1 election will decide who occupies one of three open Tyler City Council seats.
