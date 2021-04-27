LeTourneau promotes James Wallace to head basketball coach position

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - James Wallace can take the assistant off of his coaching title and just be known as head coach of the LeTourneau basketball program.
The University announced that Wallace would be the new head coach on Tuesday. Wallace will replace Dan Miller who resigend to take the head coaching job at Sam Marcos High School.
Wallace has been with the program for seven seasons. He also served at the university’s cross country coach from 2014-16 and the Sports Information Director for the 2016-17 year. The Yellowjackets have seen recent success with the team going 110-64 with two trips to the NCAA Division III National Tournament under the leadership of Miller. This will be the first head coaching job for Wallace.
“This is something I have dreamed about for my whole life since watching my dad be a coach from the sideline,” Wallace said. “I didn’t know that would be now or at what level but God has been so good at directing my steps.”
This past season LeTourneau went 7-4 overall and 5-2 overall in the American Southwest Conference’s shortened COVID-19 season.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.