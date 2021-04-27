League of Women Voters host virtual panel addressing permitless carry bill concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A watchdog group held a press conference Tuesday to speak out addressing their concerns regarding permitless carry bills.
The League of Women Voters of Texas held a virtual press conference today with speakers against passing permitless carry bills. Grace Chimene, President of League of Women Voters of Texas, hosted the conference. The speakers included: Dr. Cedric Dark, Emergency Physician at Baylor College of Medicine; Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff; Jan Langbein, CEO, Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support; Matthew Lovitt, Policy Fellow for NAMI Texas; Gyl Switzer, Executive Director, Texas Gun Sense; and Emilee Dawn Whitehurst, CEO, Houston Area Women’s Center.
House Bill 1927, authored by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), would get rid of the requirement for Texas residents to have a license to carry handguns if they are not already prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm. Later this week, at least one of these bills will get a hearing in a new Texas Senate committee that was created last week.
