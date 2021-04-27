Huntington student born with Spina Bifida takes her first steps thanks to new braces

By Jeremy Thomas and Christian Terry | April 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 4:28 PM

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington Elementary School student who was unable to walk due to a medical condition was able to take her first steps thanks to new braces.

Eight-year old Honor Tinsley was born with Spina Bifida and has been confined to a wheelchair throughout her life, until now.

With the help of new braces, called RGOs, Tinsley was able to stand and take her first steps a few weeks ago. Tuesday, her friends and classmates got to see her walk and stand upright for the first time.

