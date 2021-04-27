Flint Baptist Church honored for service by Smith County Commissioner’s Court

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioner’s Court recognized a church and its leadership at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin spoke about Flint Baptist Church Pastor Sam DeVille and Worship Pastor Billy Johnson and their 25 years of service to Flint Baptist Church and the community at large. Flint Baptist Church was originally founded in 1907.
The court adopted a resolution proclaiming May 16, 2021, as “Pastor Sam DeVille and Worship Pastor Billy Johnson Appreciation Day.”
The resolution states that DeVille and Johnson “have faithfully served the church for 25 years, holding high the tradition of preaching and teaching the Bible and leading worship in spirit and in truth.”
The court also adopted a resolution proclaiming June 5, 2021, as “Rotary Club of Tyler Day” in Smith County in honor of the organization’s 100th anniversary. Judge Nathaniel Moran said the organization’s longevity is “a wonderful achievement” and the court will have a celebration in June where the county presents the resolution to them.
