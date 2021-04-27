East Texas Giving Day to provide critical fundraising opportunity for 200 nonprofits

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An 18-hour fundraising and awareness push for nonprofits in 32 East Texas counties kicks off Tuesday morning.
At 6 a.m., the East Texas Communities Foundation launches its annual East Texas Giving Day challenge online, which runs until 11:59 p.m.
Its website, www.EastTexasGivingDay.org, showcases more than 200 charitable causes and organizations operating across the region.
A searchable database allows non-profits to connect with potential donors and volunteers.
“The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits,” a news release stated. “This initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF), provides citizens across ETCF’s 32 county service area an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve that serve our communities.”
Despite lockdowns and social distancing in April 2020, participating organizations raised a combined $2.2 million in donations, according to ETCF.
This year, a period of early giving began on April 5, allowing organizations to fund-raise ahead of Tuesday’s coordinated effort.
Nonprofits participating in the event serve the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.