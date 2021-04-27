Bridge strike results in closure of part of northbound lanes of Lufkin loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The outside northbound lane of SL 287 at the FM 58 overpass has been re-opened to traffic after a bridge strike prompted Texas Department of Transportation officials to close all of the northbound lanes at that location.
“The inside lane will remain closed for up to two more hours as crews work to contain any loose debris after an earlier bridge strike,” a TxDOT press release stated.
Until the outside northbound lane of SL 287 was re-opened, traffic was being diverted to the exit ramp at FM 58, and it re-entered SL 287 north of FM 58.
Motorists traveling on that part of the Lufkin loop should exercise caution and expect delays.
