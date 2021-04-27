Affidavit: Athens brothers sexually assaulted, beat woman during drug binge

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two brothers Saturday in connection with allegations that they sexually assaulted and beat a woman they did drugs with over the course of several days.
Levi Gad Lebleu, 40, and Anthony Michael Cline Lebleu, 41, both of Athens, are still being held in the Henderson County Jail.
Levi Lebleu has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and fraudulent use of or possession of identifying items. He also has a long list of charges from previous alleged crimes. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $1.45 million.
Michael Lebleu has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $1.025 million.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator who obtained the warrant spoke to the victim at the UT Health emergency room in Athens on Saturday. When he got there, an HCSO deputy told him that the victim had been physically and sexually assaulted.
The woman told the HCSO investigator that she was with a friend when she was introduced to Levi Lebleu on April 21. After she went to Walmart with Levi Lebleu to get groceries for him, she went to his house. She described the house, a nearby camper trailer, and the property they were on in great detail.
When they got to Levi Lebleu’s residence, she met Anthony Lebleu. The victim told the HCSO investigator that Anthony told her she should know them because of their reputation.
According to the affidavit, the victim admitted to doing a “lot of drugs” with the brothers during her stay, including methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine, and possibly acid. She also allegedly told the investigator that she did “hot rails” with the two men by heating up a glass stovetop and putting meth on it.
The victim told the HCSO investigator that she became extremely paranoid because of the rugs and locked herself in Levi Lebleu’s bathroom for what felt like hours to her, the affidavit stated. Because she thought the police were there, she allegedly dumped a large bag of meth down the toilet.
When Levi Lebleu found out what she had done, he threw her cell phone at her, grabbed her by the hair, and yanked her to the ground hard enough that she hit her head, and it knocked her unconscious for a short period of time, the affidavit stated. The victim reportedly told the HCSO investigator that as soon as she woke up, Levi Lebleu was in her face yelling about the drugs and threatening to kill her.
At that point, Anthony Lebleu came into the room with them, the affidavit stated. She told the HCSO investigator that after that, they were with her at all times.
Levi Lebleu allegedly made the victim fish the meth shards that had not dissolved out of the toilet. The woman then went to Levi Lebleu’s room and fell asleep.
The next day, Anthony Lebleu told the victim that he wanted to spend time with her in his camper, the affidavit stated. She and Anthony Lebleu allegedly did more meth, cocaine, and what she believed was acid.
Later, the victim fell asleep while Anthony Lebleu was giving her a back massage, the affidavit stated. She allegedly told the HCSO investigator that when she woke up, Anthony Lebleu was sexually assaulting her. According to the affidavit, she screamed for him to stop, and he covered her mouth and told her to shut up.
The next morning, the victim went outside. When she returned to the camper to get some of her things, Anthony Lebleu pushed the woman to the ground and kicked her in the mouth and head area before accusing her of stealing 7 to 8 grams of meth and about $180, the affidavit stated.
The victim told the HCSO investigator that Anthony Lebleu told her that he would take her to Terrell and “pimp” her out to get his money back, the affidavit stated.
Anthony Lebleu then allegedly locked her in his camper against her will. After the woman tried to break through the side of the camper, Anthony Lebleu came back with weapons and beat her to the point of unconsciousness, the affidavit stated.
When the woman came to, she grabbed as many things as she could to use as weapons and tried to push past Anthony Lebleu, the affidavit stated. She was unable to do so.
Anthony Lebleu allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her children.
The woman went back to the house and Levi Leblue told her she shouldn’t have taken his brother’s drugs and money. When the victim said she needed a doctor, Levi Lebleu told her she was only allowed to say that she was in a car accident.
On the next day, Levi Lebleu allegedly accused the woman of stealing his debit card and Apple watch. After threatening her during a video call with someone else, Levi Lebleu took the woman’s cards, identification, and car keys from her purse and threw them in random places around the home, the affidavit stated.
When the victim said she wanted to leave, Levi Lebleu allegedly said he had to strip search her. During the process, he touched her inappropriately, the affidavit stated.
On April 23, the victim was able to get out of Levi Lebleu’s sight for a moment, she told the HCSO investigator. She ran out the back door late in the night of April 23 or the early morning hours of April 24, the affidavit stated.
The victim ran to a nearby residence and hid in the bushes until someone answered the door. She was then able to call her mother, who took her to the hospital, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the victim had a swollen black eye, bruising and swelling on her forehead, a burn on her right forearm, and bruising on her legs. She also had a chipped tooth.
Later, the woman picked the brothers out of an array of photographs that were presented to her, the affidavit stated.
