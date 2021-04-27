Affidavit: Athens brothers sexually assaulted, beat woman during drug binge

When Levi Lebleu found out what she had done, he threw her cell phone at her, grabbed her by the hair, and yanked her to the ground hard enough that she hit her head, and it knocked her unconscious for a short period of time, the affidavit stated. The victim reportedly told the HCSO investigator that as soon as she woke up, Levi Lebleu was in her face yelling about the drugs and threatening to kill her.