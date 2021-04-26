72-year-old Levelland man sentenced to life for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - In one of the first trials held since before the pandemic, a Levelland jury found 72-year-old Vicente Cisneros Sr. guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says offenses were alleged both inside and outside of Levelland. Cisneros was originally arrested in May 2018.
The trial ended Friday. Cisneros was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child younger than 6 years of age and sentenced a few hours later to life in prison.
He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
Cisneros was taken into custody and transported to the Hockley County Detention Center following sentencing.
