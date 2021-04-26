WATCH: Steve Eberhart reminisces about late radio legend Ron Chapman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longtime radio personality Ron Chapman has died at the age of 85.
Chapman was a giant in radio in Texas, and was inducted as a member of the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.
Chapman first hit the Dallas airwaves in 1959 on the Mighty KLIF. Listeners knew him first as Irving Harrigan on the KLIF morning show.
Chapman was known for his wild stunts, including skydiving live on the air.
He worked in Dallas radio for more than three decades, most of them at KVIL. His last five years in radio were spent at KLUV. He retired in 2005. After retiring, Chapman temporarily returned to radio as a substitute for Paul Harvey.
While at KVIL, Chapman hired a young Steve Eberhart as a disk jockey. KLTV’s Blake Holland speaks with his own former radio mentor, Steve Eberhart, about working for Chapman and his impact on radio.
Friends say there will be no service for Chapman, but instead a gathering of friends and colleagues.
