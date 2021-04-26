East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds for the rest of the night with skies expected to be mostly cloudy to cloudy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Chances for PM showers and a few thundershowers on Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Nothing severe is expected. On Wednesday, especially very late in the day and overnight, chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on the increase. Isolated storms are possible into the early part of the day on Thursday before they start ending during the day. At this time, it appears that the significant severe storms are expected to remain to our west, however, a few isolated stronger storms are possible especially on Thursday morning. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Wednesday is Moderate (Yellow), and on Thursday it is HIGH (Red). We have decided to drop the First Alert Weather Days out of the forecast...at least for now...as the Storm Prediction Center believes that the most severe storms will remain west of East Texas. We will monitor this closely for you as this storm system has slowed down once again and because of this will weaken prior to moving over our area. Again, this does not mean to say that a few isolated stronger storms will venture through our area. Rainfall totals through Thursday appear to be heaviest over NW counties with 1.25″-1.50″ of rain and lower over southernmost locations with .75″-1.00″ possible. Friday through Sunday look to be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower or two on Friday and Saturday. Next Monday looks to be mostly sunny and warm. Please stay tuned for any and all updates on this week’s weather.